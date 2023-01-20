 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Pleasant Plains dismantles Maroa-Forsyth in convincing manner 54-34

  • 0

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Pleasant Plains turned out the lights on Maroa-Forsyth 54-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Pleasant Plains opened with a 22-15 advantage over Maroa-Forsyth through the first quarter.

The Cardinals' shooting pulled in front for a 35-16 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

Pleasant Plains stormed to a 50-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals chalked up this decision in spite of the Trojans' spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Pleasant Plains and Maroa-Forsyth faced off on February 9, 2022 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Pleasant Plains faced off against Auburn and Maroa-Forsyth took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 14 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News