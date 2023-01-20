Pleasant Plains dismantles Maroa-Forsyth in convincing manner 54-34

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Pleasant Plains turned out the lights on Maroa-Forsyth 54-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Pleasant Plains opened with a 22-15 advantage over Maroa-Forsyth through the first quarter.
The Cardinals' shooting pulled in front for a 35-16 lead over the Trojans at halftime.
Pleasant Plains stormed to a 50-23 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cardinals chalked up this decision in spite of the Trojans' spirited final-quarter performance.
