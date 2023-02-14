Mason City Illini Central was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Pleasant Plains prevailed 44-33 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Pleasant Plains and Mason City Illini Central played in a 57-48 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on February 7, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Stanford Olympia . For a full recap, click here. Pleasant Plains took on Petersburg PORTA on February 7 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap.
