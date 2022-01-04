Pleasant Plains earns solid win over Pittsfield 51-37

Pleasant Plains trucked Pittsfield on the road to a 51-37 victory at Pleasant Plains High on January 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The start wasn't the problem for Pittsfield, who began with a 13-9 edge over Pleasant Plains through the end of the first quarter.
Pittsfield came from behind to grab the advantage 19-17 at half over Pleasant Plains.
The Cardinals broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-23 lead over the Saukees.
