 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Pleasant Plains earns solid win over Pittsfield 51-37

  • 0

Pleasant Plains trucked Pittsfield on the road to a 51-37 victory at Pleasant Plains High on January 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for Pittsfield, who began with a 13-9 edge over Pleasant Plains through the end of the first quarter.

Pittsfield came from behind to grab the advantage 19-17 at half over Pleasant Plains.

The Cardinals broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-23 lead over the Saukees.

Recently on December 21 , Pleasant Plains squared up on Bloomington Central Catholic in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sean Desai's first-year defense fifth in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sean Desai's first-year defense fifth in NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News