Pleasant Plains earns solid win over Pittsfield 51-37

Pleasant Plains trucked Pittsfield on the road to a 51-37 victory at Pleasant Plains High on January 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for Pittsfield, who began with a 13-9 edge over Pleasant Plains through the end of the first quarter.

Pittsfield came from behind to grab the advantage 19-17 at half over Pleasant Plains.

The Cardinals broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-23 lead over the Saukees.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.