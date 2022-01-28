Pleasant Plains edges Winchester West Central Coop in tough test 44-39

Pleasant Plains upended Winchester West Central Coop for a narrow 44-39 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Cougars authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Cardinals 22-20 at the end of the first quarter.
Winchester West Central Coop enjoyed a 30-28 lead over Pleasant Plains to start the fourth quarter.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Cardinals, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-9 final quarter, too.
Recently on January 22 , Pleasant Plains squared up on Rochester in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.