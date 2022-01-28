Pleasant Plains edges Winchester West Central Coop in tough test 44-39

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasant Plains upended Winchester West Central Coop for a narrow 44-39 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Cougars authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Cardinals 22-20 at the end of the first quarter.

Winchester West Central Coop enjoyed a 30-28 lead over Pleasant Plains to start the fourth quarter.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Cardinals, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-9 final quarter, too.

Recently on January 22 , Pleasant Plains squared up on Rochester in a basketball game . For more, click here.

