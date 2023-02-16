Pleasant Plains built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 50-24 win over Athens in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Pleasant Plains opened with a 23-2 advantage over Athens through the first quarter.
The Cardinals' offense steamrolled in front for a 31-6 lead over the Warriors at halftime.
Pleasant Plains roared to a 46-18 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Warriors rallied with a 6-4 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Cardinals prevailed.
Last season, Athens and Pleasant Plains squared off with February 11, 2022 at Athens High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 11, Pleasant Plains faced off against Princeton . For more, click here. Athens took on Mason City Illini Central on Feb. 10 at Athens High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.