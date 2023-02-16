Pleasant Plains built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 50-24 win over Athens in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Pleasant Plains opened with a 23-2 advantage over Athens through the first quarter.

The Cardinals' offense steamrolled in front for a 31-6 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Pleasant Plains roared to a 46-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors rallied with a 6-4 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Cardinals prevailed.

