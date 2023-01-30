 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasant Plains gives Riverton the business 62-34

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Pleasant Plains' performance in a 62-34 destruction of Riverton in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 30.

Pleasant Plains struck in front of Riverton 29-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals registered a 41-10 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Riverton climbed back to within 55-26.

The Cardinals enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Hawks' 8-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Pleasant Plains and Riverton played in a 52-40 game on February 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Pleasant Plains faced off against New Berlin. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

