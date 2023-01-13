Pleasant Plains has something to talk about, outlasts Auburn in overtime 48-41

A few extra minutes on the clock is exactly what Pleasant Plains needed to top Auburn in a 48-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.
Auburn showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-3 advantage over Pleasant Plains as the first quarter ended.
The Trojans took a 17-14 lead over the Cardinals heading to the intermission locker room.
Pleasant Plains broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 29-27 lead over Auburn.
Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Cardinals and the Trojans locked in a 35-35 stalemate.
Pleasant Plains got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-6 edge.
The last time Pleasant Plains and Auburn played in a 62-58 game on February 8, 2022.
