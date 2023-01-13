Pleasant Plains has something to talk about, outlasts Auburn in overtime 48-41

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A few extra minutes on the clock is exactly what Pleasant Plains needed to top Auburn in a 48-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.

Auburn showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-3 advantage over Pleasant Plains as the first quarter ended.

The Trojans took a 17-14 lead over the Cardinals heading to the intermission locker room.

Pleasant Plains broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 29-27 lead over Auburn.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Cardinals and the Trojans locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

Pleasant Plains got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-6 edge.

The last time Pleasant Plains and Auburn played in a 62-58 game on February 8, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 6, Auburn faced off against Waverly South County and Pleasant Plains took on Champaign St. Thomas More on January 7 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For more, click here.

