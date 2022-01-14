Pleasant Plains imposes its will on New Berlin 61-28

Pleasant Plains rolled past New Berlin for a comfortable 61-28 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Pleasant Plains a 10-8 lead over New Berlin.

The Cardinals fought to a 30-15 halftime margin at the Pretzels' expense.

Pleasant Plains struck in front of New Berlin 52-23 to begin the fourth quarter.

