Pleasant Plains imposes its will on New Berlin 61-28

Pleasant Plains rolled past New Berlin for a comfortable 61-28 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 7, New Berlin faced off against Auburn and Pleasant Plains took on Champaign St. Thomas More on January 8 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave Pleasant Plains a 10-8 lead over New Berlin.
The Cardinals fought to a 30-15 halftime margin at the Pretzels' expense.
Pleasant Plains struck in front of New Berlin 52-23 to begin the fourth quarter.
