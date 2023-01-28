Pleasant Plains knocks out victory beat against Bloomington Central Catholic 79-65

Bloomington Central Catholic was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as Pleasant Plains prevailed 79-65 on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Pleasant Plains a 13-6 lead over Bloomington Central Catholic.

The Cardinals opened a meager 28-20 gap over the Saints at the intermission.

Pleasant Plains pulled to a 49-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals chalked up this decision in spite of the Saints' spirited final-quarter performance.