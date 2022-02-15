Pleasant Plains knocks out victory on New Berlin 43-33

Stretched out and finally snapped, Pleasant Plains put just enough pressure on New Berlin to earn a 43-33 victory at Pleasant Plains High on February 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Cardinals made the first move by forging a 16-6 margin over the Pretzels after the first quarter.

Pleasant Plains kept a 23-19 halftime margin at New Berlin's expense.

The Cardinals' upper hand showed as they carried a 33-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Cardinals added to their advantage with a 10-7 margin in the closing period.

