Pleasant Plains knocks out victory on New Berlin 43-33

Stretched out and finally snapped, Pleasant Plains put just enough pressure on New Berlin to earn a 43-33 victory at Pleasant Plains High on February 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 9, Pleasant Plains faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and New Berlin took on Riverton on February 10 at Riverton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Cardinals made the first move by forging a 16-6 margin over the Pretzels after the first quarter.
Pleasant Plains kept a 23-19 halftime margin at New Berlin's expense.
The Cardinals' upper hand showed as they carried a 33-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Cardinals added to their advantage with a 10-7 margin in the closing period.
