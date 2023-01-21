Pleasant Plains nips Rochester in taut scare 53-48

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Pleasant Plains passed in a 53-48 victory at Rochester's expense at Rochester High on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for Rochester, as it began with a 15-11 edge over Pleasant Plains through the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets took a 27-24 lead over the Cardinals heading to the intermission locker room.

The scoreboard showed Rochester with a 40-37 lead over Pleasant Plains heading into the third quarter.

A 16-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Cardinals' defeat of the Rockets.