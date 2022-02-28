Pleasant Plains outlasts Riverton 52-40

Pleasant Plains notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Riverton 52-40 in Illinois boys basketball on February 28.
The first quarter gave Pleasant Plains a 16-7 lead over Riverton.
The Cardinals kept a 26-17 halftime margin at the Hawks' expense.
Pleasant Plains took control in the third quarter with a 36-25 advantage over Riverton.
In recent action on February 23, Riverton faced off against Normal University and Pleasant Plains took on Hamilton West Hancock Co-Op on February 23 at Pleasant Plains High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
