Pleasant Plains overcomes Riverton's lead, then earns win 39-23

Pleasant Plains awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 39-23 win over Riverton during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Riverton authored a promising start, taking advantage of Pleasant Plains 12-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Pleasant Plains' offense moved to a 20-18 lead over Riverton at the half.
Pleasant Plains' edge showed as it carried a 29-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
