Pleasant Plains passes stress test against Knoxville 55-39

Pleasant Plains trucked Knoxville on the road to a 55-39 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.

Pleasant Plains drew first blood by forging a 24-9 margin over Knoxville after the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Blue Bullets fought to 37-23.

Pleasant Plains breathed fire to a 50-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Blue Bullets' 8-5 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on December 17, Knoxville faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Pleasant Plains took on Beardstown on December 20 at Pleasant Plains High School. For a full recap, click here.

