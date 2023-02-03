Pleasant Plains dumped Williamsville 47-32 on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Pleasant Plains and Williamsville squared off with December 10, 2021 at Pleasant Plains High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 25, Williamsville faced off against Mt Pulaski . For more, click here. Pleasant Plains took on Bloomington Central Catholic on January 28 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap.