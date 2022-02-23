Pleasant Plains pockets solid victory over Hamilton West Hancock Co-Op 63-61

Mighty close, mighty fine, Pleasant Plains wore a victory shine after clipping Hamilton West Hancock Co-Op 63-61 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.

The Cardinals opened with a 13-8 advantage over the Titans through the first quarter.

Pleasant Plains' shooting darted to a 27-20 lead over Hamilton West Hancock Co-Op at halftime.

Pleasant Plains' influence showed as it carried a 47-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals withstood the Titans' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

