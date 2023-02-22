Pleasant Plains collected a solid win over Virden North Mac in a 41-25 verdict during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Pleasant Plains drew first blood by forging a 7-5 margin over Virden North Mac after the first quarter.

The Cardinals' offense darted in front for an 18-11 lead over the Panthers at the half.

Pleasant Plains jumped to a 27-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-7 points differential.

Last season, Pleasant Plains and Virden North Mac squared off with Jan. 25, 2022 at Pleasant Plains High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 16, Pleasant Plains faced off against Athens . For more, click here. Virden North Mac took on Staunton on Feb. 16 at Staunton High School. For results, click here.