Pleasant Plains collected a solid win over Virden North Mac in a 41-25 verdict during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Pleasant Plains drew first blood by forging a 7-5 margin over Virden North Mac after the first quarter.
The Cardinals' offense darted in front for an 18-11 lead over the Panthers at the half.
Pleasant Plains jumped to a 27-18 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cardinals' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-7 points differential.
Last season, Pleasant Plains and Virden North Mac squared off with Jan. 25, 2022 at Pleasant Plains High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
