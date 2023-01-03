Pleasant Plains squeaks past Pittsfield in OT 59-56

Pleasant Plains required extra time, but it got the job done against Pittsfield in a 59-56 affair on January 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Pittsfield authored a promising start, taking a 12-7 advantage over Pleasant Plains at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Saukees would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 23-17 lead on the Cardinals.

Pleasant Plains broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-34 lead over Pittsfield.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Cardinals and the Saukees locked in a 49-49 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as Pleasant Plains outscored Pittsfield 10-7 in the first overtime period.