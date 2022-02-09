Pleasant Plains trips Maroa-Forsyth in tenacious tussle 64-59

A sigh of relief filled the air in Pleasant Plains' locker room after Wednesday's 64-59 win against Maroa-Forsyth in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 5, Pleasant Plains faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Maroa-Forsyth took on Riverton on February 1 at Maroa-Forsyth High School.
The Cardinals jumped in front of the Trojans 18-10 to begin the second quarter.
A half tie at 31-31 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Cardinals broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-44 lead over the Trojans.
The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 15-15 fourth quarter.
