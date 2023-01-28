Pontiac collects victory over Champaign Centennial 70-57

Pontiac stretched out and finally snapped Champaign Centennial to earn a 70-57 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.
In recent action on January 13, Pontiac faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Champaign Centennial took on Kankakee on January 20 at Champaign Centennial High School. For more, click here.
