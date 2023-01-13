 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pontiac collects victory over St. Joseph-Ogden 75-61

Pontiac put its nose to the grindstone and turned back St. Joseph-Ogden in a 75-61 decision in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Pontiac and St Joseph-Ogden squared off with January 14, 2022 at St Joseph-Ogden High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on January 7, St Joseph-Ogden squared off with Nashville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

