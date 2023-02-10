Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Pontiac prevailed over Rantoul 78-61 in Illinois boys basketball on February 10.
In recent action on February 4, Pontiac faced off against New Berlin . For results, click here. Rantoul took on Champaign St. Thomas More on February 3 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.