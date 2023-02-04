Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Pontiac nipped New Berlin 43-40 at New Berlin High on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 27, New Berlin faced off against Mason City Illini Central . For results, click here. Pontiac took on Champaign Centennial on January 28 at Pontiac Township High School. Click here for a recap.
