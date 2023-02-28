Pontiac seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 55-40 over St. Joseph-Ogden in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 28.
The last time Pontiac and St Joseph-Ogden played in a 58-44 game on Jan. 14, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 14, Pontiac faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More . For results, click here. St Joseph-Ogden took on Fithian Oakwood on Feb. 22 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For a full recap, click here.
