Pontiac Township escapes close call with Auburn 72-67

Pontiac Township found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Auburn 72-67 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 5.
Recently on January 29 , Auburn squared up on Springfield Lutheran in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Pontiac Township broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 46-45 lead over Auburn.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Indians, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 26-22 final quarter, too.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.