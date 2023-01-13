Powerhouse performance: Alton Mississippi Valley Christian roars to big win over Jacksonville Westfair Christian 74-44

Alton Mississippi Valley Christian controlled the action to earn an impressive 74-44 win against Jacksonville Westfair Christian at Alton Mississippi Valley Christian on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on January 6, Jacksonville Westfair Christian squared off with Maryville Christian in a basketball game. For results, click here.
