Alton Mississippi Valley showed no mercy to Jacksonville Westfair Christian, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 68-43 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 24.
In recent action on Feb. 9, Jacksonville Westfair Christian faced off against Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf. Click here for a recap.
