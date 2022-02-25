Powerhouse performance: Chatham Glenwood roars to big win over Jacksonville 64-25

Impressive was a ready adjective for Chatham Glenwood's 64-25 throttling of Jacksonville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.
Chatham Glenwood opened with a 10-7 advantage over Jacksonville through the first quarter.
The Titans' offense moved to a 26-12 lead over the Crimsons at the half.
Chatham Glenwood's control showed as it carried a 53-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 14, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Jacksonville took on Jerseyville Jersey on February 15 at Jerseyville Jersey High School. For a full recap, click here.
