Decatur Lutheran's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from DeLand-Weldon 70-19 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Feb. 7, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Villa Grove . Click here for a recap. DeLand-Weldon took on Arthur Christian on Feb. 11 at DeLand-Weldon High School. For more, click here.
