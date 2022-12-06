 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Powerhouse performance: Mt. Pulaski roars to big win over Clinton 61-35

  • 0

Mt. Pulaski flexed its muscle and floored Clinton 61-35 on December 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Mt. Pulaski a 17-13 lead over Clinton.

The Hilltoppers fought to a 42-25 halftime margin at the Maroons' expense.

Mt. Pulaski struck to a 61-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons enjoyed a 4-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Mt Pulaski and Clinton squared off with January 25, 2022 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline overwhelms Urbana 86-32

Moline left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Urbana from start to finish for an 86-32 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News