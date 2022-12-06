Powerhouse performance: Mt. Pulaski roars to big win over Clinton 61-35

Mt. Pulaski flexed its muscle and floored Clinton 61-35 on December 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Mt. Pulaski a 17-13 lead over Clinton.

The Hilltoppers fought to a 42-25 halftime margin at the Maroons' expense.

Mt. Pulaski struck to a 61-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons enjoyed a 4-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.