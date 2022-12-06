Powerhouse performance: Mt. Pulaski roars to big win over Clinton 61-35

Mt. Pulaski flexed its muscle and floored Clinton 61-35 on December 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Mt. Pulaski a 17-13 lead over Clinton.
The Hilltoppers fought to a 42-25 halftime margin at the Maroons' expense.
Mt. Pulaski struck to a 61-31 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Maroons enjoyed a 4-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
Last season, Mt Pulaski and Clinton squared off with January 25, 2022 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
