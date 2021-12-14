Powerhouse performance: New Berlin roars to big win over Edinburg 62-33

Yes, New Berlin looked superb in beating Edinburg, but no autographs please after its 62-33 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 14.
The Pretzels darted in front of the Wildcats 16-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Pretzels' offense struck to a 28-13 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
The Pretzels' reign showed as they carried a 48-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 4, New Berlin faced off against Madison and Edinburg took on Greenview on December 3 at Edinburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
