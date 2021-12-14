 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Powerhouse performance: New Berlin roars to big win over Edinburg 62-33

  • 0

Yes, New Berlin looked superb in beating Edinburg, but no autographs please after its 62-33 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 14.

The Pretzels darted in front of the Wildcats 16-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Pretzels' offense struck to a 28-13 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

The Pretzels' reign showed as they carried a 48-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 4, New Berlin faced off against Madison and Edinburg took on Greenview on December 3 at Edinburg High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Depleted Bears secondary looking for bodies

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Depleted Bears secondary looking for bodies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News