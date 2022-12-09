 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Powerhouse performance: Normal West roars to big win over Champaign Centennial 68-47

Normal West turned in a thorough domination of Champaign Centennial 68-47 on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Champaign Centennial and Normal West squared off with February 23, 2022 at Champaign Centennial High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 2, Champaign Centennial squared off with Bloomington Central Catholic in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

