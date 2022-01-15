Powerhouse performance: Quincy roars to big win over Lincoln 45-25

Quincy showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Lincoln 45-25 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Quincy darted in front of Lincoln 12-4 to begin the second quarter.
Quincy kept a 17-9 half margin at Lincoln's expense.
Quincy pulled ahead to a 31-14 bulge over Lincoln as the fourth quarter began.
In recent action on January 8, Lincoln faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Quincy took on Springfield on January 8 at Springfield High School.
