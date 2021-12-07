Powerhouse performance: Tuscola roars to big win over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 85-38

Tuscola controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 85-38 victory over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on November 30, Tuscola faced off against Villa Grove and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on December 3 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.