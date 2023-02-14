Champaign Centennial stretched out and finally snapped Urbana to earn a 59-43 victory in Illinois boys basketball on February 14.
Last season, Champaign Centennial and Urbana squared off with February 11, 2022 at Champaign Centennial High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on February 7, Urbana faced off against Mahomet-Seymour . Click here for a recap. Champaign Centennial took on Champaign Central on February 7 at Champaign Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.