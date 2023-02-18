Champaign St. Thomas More charged Fisher and collected a 52-33 victory at Champaign St. Thomas More High on Feb. 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Monticello . For results, click here. Fisher took on Eureka on Feb. 3 at Fisher High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.