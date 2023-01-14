Pretty portrait: Clinton paints a victorious picture in win over Mason City Illini Central 45-33

Clinton collected a solid win over Mason City Illini Central in a 45-33 verdict in Illinois boys basketball on January 14.
Last season, Clinton and Mason City Illini Central squared off with January 15, 2022 at Clinton High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Rockford Lutheran and Clinton took on Peoria Christian on January 7 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.