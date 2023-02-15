Jacksonville grabbed a 67-51 victory at the expense of Taylorville at Jacksonville High on Feb. 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Jacksonville drew first blood by forging a 23-7 margin over Taylorville after the first quarter.

The Tornadoes bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 38-23.

Jacksonville jumped to a 62-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crimsons' advantage was wide enough to weather the Tornadoes' 19-5 margin in the fourth quarter.

