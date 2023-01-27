 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pretty portrait: Petersburg PORTA paints a victorious picture in win over Maroa-Forsyth 50-37

Petersburg PORTA knocked off Maroa-Forsyth 50-37 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 27.

Last season, Petersburg PORTA and Maroa-Forsyth faced off on February 18, 2022 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Maroa-Forsyth took on Macon Meridian on January 21 at Macon Meridian High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

