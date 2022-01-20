 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Putting it all together: Bismarck-Henning overwhelms Catlin Salt Fork 41-18

  • 0

Bismarck-Henning's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Catlin Salt Fork 41-18 at Bismarck-Henning High on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 11, Bismarck-Henning faced off against Armstrong-Potomac and Catlin Salt Fork took on Armstrong-Potomac on January 15 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. Click here for a recap

Bismarck-Henning broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-16 lead over Catlin Salt Fork.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News