Putting it all together: Decatur Lutheran overwhelms Warrensburg-Latham 61-25

Decatur Lutheran showed it had the juice to douse Warrensburg-Latham in a points barrage during a 61-25 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 13.
