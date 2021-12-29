Putting it all together: El Paso-Gridley overwhelms St. Joseph-Ogden 60-36

El Paso-Gridley painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of St. Joseph-Ogden's defense for a 60-36 win on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
El Paso-Gridley made the first move by forging a 12-5 margin over St. Joseph-Ogden after the first quarter.
The Titans opened a slim 22-14 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.
El Paso-Gridley struck in front of St. Joseph-Ogden 61-36 going into the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 21 , St Joseph-Ogden squared up on Bismarck-Henning in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
