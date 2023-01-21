Putting it all together: Morton overwhelms Canton 64-29

Morton's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Canton 64-29 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Morton and Canton played in a 67-28 game on January 28, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Canton faced off against Bartonville Limestone. For results, click here.
