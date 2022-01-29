Putting it all together: Mt. Zion overwhelms Jacksonville 67-43

Jacksonville had no answers as Mt. Zion roared to a 67-43 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 22, Jacksonville faced off against Chicago Mt Carmel and Mt Zion took on Tolono Unity on January 22 at Mt Zion High School. For a full recap, click here.
Mt. Zion made the first move by forging a 37-24 margin over Jacksonville after the first quarter.
