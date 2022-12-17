Putting it all together: Mt. Zion overwhelms Mattoon 75-43

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Mt. Zion put away Mattoon 75-43 on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Mt Zion and Mattoon played in a 78-38 game on February 11, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Mt Zion faced off against Champaign Centennial and Mattoon took on Lincoln on December 3 at Mattoon High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.