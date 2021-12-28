Putting it all together: Neoga overwhelms Clinton 64-41

Neoga earned a convincing 64-41 win over Clinton on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 22, Clinton faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Neoga took on Shelbyville on December 21 at Neoga High School. Click here for a recap
