Putting it all together: New Berlin overwhelms Springfield Lutheran 58-38

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as New Berlin turned out the lights on Springfield Lutheran 58-38 on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 17, New Berlin faced off against Virden North Mac and Springfield Lutheran took on Petersburg PORTA on December 18 at Petersburg PORTA High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Pretzels darted in front of the Crusaders 13-4 to begin the second quarter.
The Pretzels' offense jumped to a 27-14 lead over the Crusaders at the intermission.
