Quincy collected a solid win over Jacksonville in a 59-40 verdict in Illinois boys basketball on February 11.

Quincy jumped in front of Jacksonville 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 31-16 half margin at the Crimsons' expense.

Jacksonville drew within 41-28 in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Blue Devils outscored the Crimsons 18-12 in the final quarter.

