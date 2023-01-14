 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quincy exhales after close call with Lincoln 43-40

Quincy poked just enough holes in Lincoln's defense to garner a taut, 43-40 victory at Quincy High on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Quincy and Lincoln squared off with January 15, 2022 at Lincoln High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 7, Quincy faced off against Springfield and Lincoln took on Springfield Lanphier on January 7 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

