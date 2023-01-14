Quincy exhales after close call with Lincoln 43-40

Quincy poked just enough holes in Lincoln's defense to garner a taut, 43-40 victory at Quincy High on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Quincy and Lincoln squared off with January 15, 2022 at Lincoln High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 7, Quincy faced off against Springfield and Lincoln took on Springfield Lanphier on January 7 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For results, click here.
