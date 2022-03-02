 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Quincy Notre Dame posts win at Maroa-Forsyth's expense 60-42

  • 0

Stretched out and finally snapped, Quincy Notre Dame put just enough pressure on Maroa-Forsyth to earn a 60-42 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 2.

In recent action on February 25, Quincy Notre Dame faced off against Pleasant Plains and Maroa-Forsyth took on Normal University on February 25 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Raiders opened with a 16-11 advantage over the Trojans through the first quarter.

The Raiders' shooting darted to a 31-24 lead over the Trojans at the half.

The Raiders' control showed as they carried a 49-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Eberflus satisfied with staffing situation

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lexington knocks off Heyworth 66-57

A sigh of relief filled the air in Lexington's locker room after Friday's 66-57 win against Heyworth in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Eberflus satisfied with staffing situation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News