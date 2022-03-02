Quincy Notre Dame posts win at Maroa-Forsyth's expense 60-42

Stretched out and finally snapped, Quincy Notre Dame put just enough pressure on Maroa-Forsyth to earn a 60-42 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 2.
In recent action on February 25, Quincy Notre Dame faced off against Pleasant Plains and Maroa-Forsyth took on Normal University on February 25 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Raiders opened with a 16-11 advantage over the Trojans through the first quarter.
The Raiders' shooting darted to a 31-24 lead over the Trojans at the half.
The Raiders' control showed as they carried a 49-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.